OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) says two suspects in an Illinois murder were recently arrested on the city’s southwest side.

According to the Rock Island Police Department (RIPD) in Rock Island, IL, 22-year old Davyon Woods-Jackson and 17-year-old Corion Thomas were wanted in connection to the murder of 17-year old Angel Lopez Jr. on Sept. 18, 2022.

Davyon Woods-Jackson Corion Thomas Courtesy: OKCPD

On Monday, Nov. 21, detectives with RIPD joined the U.S. Marshals Service and OKCPD in arresting Woods-Jackson and Thomas near I-35 and SE Grand Blvd.

RIPD says Thomas is charged with First Degree Murder and bond is set at $500,000, while Woods-Jackson faces two counts of Obstruction of Justice with his bond set at $40,000.

Both Thomas and Woods-Jackson are currently being held in Oklahoma City detention facilities, pending extradition back to Illinois.