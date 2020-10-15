Two arrested in shooting of Oklahoma Lyft driver

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a Lyft driver in Oklahoma City.

“They shot me six times,” Tommy Cross said.

Fifty-five-year-old Tommy Cross is suffering from gunshot wounds down his arm and side. His shoulder is shattered, and the force of the gunfire fractured his jaw, blowing out his teeth.

“My tongue is gone,” Tommy said.

Tommy said it all started when he picked up three passengers earlier this month in Del City.

Tommy quickly became suspicious when the trio in the back seat kept changing their destination, so he stopped at a nearby 7-Eleven.

“He was trying to get them out of the car and that’s when the gentleman jumped out,” Sheryl Cross, Tommy’s wife, said.

According to police, a male suspect fired a gun while Tommy scrambled to drive away.

He eventually crashed into a truck and a wall while the left side of his body continued to bleed out.

“He makes $2.81 a ride if we don’t get a tip,” Sheryl Cross said. “I just don’t understand the point of it. I really don’t.”

The suspects made their getaway with Tommy’s phone and wallet.

“They said it was a miracle he was alive,” Sheryl Cross said.

Tommy has been through six surgeries and doctors aren’t positive if he will ever have full motion of his arm again.

The Cross’ say they do not have health insurance and their car insurance didn’t cover the wreck.

Donations can be made to Tommy Cross at this PayPal account.

Police arrested 19-year-old Adreona Flores on a temporary charge of shooting with intent to kill.

Now, investigators say they have arrested Jesse Moore in connection with the shooting. Officials are still searching for a third suspect.

