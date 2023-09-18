OOLOGAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people were arrested on Wednesday regarding a child abuse case in Oologah, Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Oologah Police Department requested the agency’s assistance on Wednesday, September 13, after officers responded to a local hospital where medical staff were concerned about a child’s well-being.

Officials say OSBI Child Abuse Response Team Agents, as well as Crime Scene Agents, gathered evidence and conducted interviews, resulting in the arrests of 25-year-old Cameron Gough and 26-year-old Maria Wilson.

Cameron Gough. Image courtesy OSBI. Maria Wilson. Image courtesy OSBI.

Both Gough and Wilson were arrested on Felony Child Abuse charges and booked into the Rogers County Jail as the investigation continues.

“We would like to thank the Oologah Police Department, Owasso Police Department, Owasso Fire Department, Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers County District Attorney’s Office and all medical staff who helped provide care for the child,” said OSBI.