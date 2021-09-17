Two arrested on drug charges after Pawnee County investigation

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people are behind bars on drug charges after an investigation in Pawnee County.

Around 8 p.m. on Sept. 8, deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 500 block of N. Meadowood Street.

Authorities ended up arresting Darby James Goodart and Gene William Cross.

Goodart was arrested on complaints of distribution of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cross was arrested on complaints of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are being held at the Pawnee County Jail on $40,000 bonds.