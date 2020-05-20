Two bills aimed at protecting state employees who are nursing signed into law by Gov. Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two bills aimed at protecting state employees who are nursing were signed into law this week by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, authored the measures to ensure mothers are allowed daily break time and privacy to breastfeed or express milk.

Senate Bill 285 requires state agencies to allow employees who are breastfeeding or pumping reasonable paid break time to use a designated lactation room.

Senate Bill 1877 requires all buildings owned or leased by the state where state employees work to have a place other than a bathroom for breastfeeding or to express breast milk.

“It’s something that needs to be done throughout the day to protect the milk supply and ensure the mother’s comfort,” said David.

“Lactation rooms can already be found in federal buildings for their employees. Oklahoma state employees deserve the same,” she added.

Currently, federal law requires that all federally owned or leased buildings have a lactation room.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) amended the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) of 1938 to require employers to provide reasonable break times for employees to express breast milk for the first year of the child’s life.

Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, is the principal House author of both bills, which will become law on November 1.

“These bills ensure that state employees will have a designated room for lactation and appropriate break time allotted for them to take care of this need,” said Bush.