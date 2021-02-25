Two bodies found in burning Oklahoma home

OKEMAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they are investigating after two bodies were discovered inside a burning home in Okfuskee County.

Around 2:25 a.m. on Feb. 24, emergency crews rushed to a house fire in Okemah.

While firefighters were battling the blaze, they discovered two bodies inside the home.

Authorities with the Oklahoma State Fire Marshals Office say the names of the victims are not being released at this time. The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine their cause and manner of death.

Officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, foul play is not suspected at this time.

Investigators say there were no working smoke detectors in the home. If you need smoke detectors, you should contact your local fire department.