EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Two minors are facing felony charges Tuesday after breaking into and vandalizing Heartland Middle School in Edmond over the weekend; both have since been identified by Edmond police.

Police officials said the boys broke into the school on Friday and Saturday after getting in through an unlocked door. They spent several hours inside the school throughout both days while causing about $10,000 in damage.

“They were just kind of using it like their own playground on both days,” said Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department.

Heartland Middle School in Edmond. Photo from KFOR.

Ward said school was out Friday in Edmond. That was the first time the boys broke in.

“They entered the building through an unlocked door and on Friday they spent about 8 to 10 hours in there just being destructive,” Ward said.

Then they came back on Saturday afternoon and stayed until that evening.

“There was a lot of vandalizing on the walls, graffiti on the walls, vandalizing of property,” Ward said. “They ended up ruining about six computers and then they poured gallons of hand sanitizer on a piece of equipment that’s priced around $10,000.”

Damage at Heartland Middle School in Edmond. Photo from Edmond Police Department.

Damage at Heartland Middle School in Edmond. Photo from Edmond Police Department.

Damage at Heartland Middle School in Edmond. Photo from Edmond Police Department.

Damage at Heartland Middle School in Edmond. Photo from Edmond Police Department.

Pictures below show the sanitizer poured on a printer. KFOR was also told they knocked over a teacher’s computer, poured sanitizer all over their desk and even got up on the roof. The boys are now facing two counts each, one being second-degree burglary, the other being felony malicious injury or destruction of property.

“These charges are pretty serious for them,” Ward said.

The boys did not attend the school. Their names are not being released because they are minors. They are out of custody charges so Ward said they will not be taken into custody but will be in front of a judge in the future. The district said their safety director is looking into how the door was left unlocked so vandalism doesn’t happen again.