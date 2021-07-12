Two brothers killed in boating accident on Lake Texoma

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers say two brothers were killed in a boating accident on Lake Texoma this past weekend.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were called to a boating accident on Lake Texoma between Wood Island and Sanders Island View area.

Officials say a 1999 Falcon Striper boat was heading southeast on the lake when the steering malfunctioned, causing the boat to take a sharp left turn.

As a result, the driver and two passengers were ejected from the boat.

Investigators say the boat began circling all three people, and actually hit all three of them.

Officials say the 67-year-old driver was rescued by witnesses in another boat.

However, the two passengers could not be saved.

Authorities say 80-year-old Devered Hines and 62-year-old Eddie Hines were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies were recovered from the water by the Enos Fire Department.