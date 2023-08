Scene of accident at Northwest 122nd and Penn. Photo from KFOR.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police confirmed that a black Dodge Charger and a beige truck collided near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue, Image: KFOR

One EMSA unit responded to the scene, but was cancelled. No injuries have been confirmed at the scene.

Police stated “if there were any injuries, they weren’t transported by ambulance, but there’s no notes about that.”