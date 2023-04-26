INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KFOR) – Indiana authorities have charged two people for their alleged roles in the death and disappearance of a missing Oklahoma girl.

According to Seminole County investigator J.T. Palmer, the toddler’s mother, Madison Marshall, left Cromwell in mid-January with Oaklee and her 7-month-old son, Coleton, and eventually took off to Indiana with her ex-boyfriend Roan Waters.

Last month, Palmer told KFOR that according to authorities in Indianapolis, on Feb. 9, witnesses saw Oaklee being carried out of what he was told was a “crack house.”

“They described it as she was either asleep or unconscious. She wasn’t moving,” said Palmer. “She was wrapped in a blanket.”

Marshall allegedly said Oaklee was hurt and needed to go to a hospital, which is where she claimed she was taking her. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

“We have no knowledge of where she’s at, we just know that she did not make it to the hospital that night,” said Palmer last month.

Meanwhile, Palmer said Coleton was abandoned on the house’s couch. Thanks to someone there calling authorities, the 7-month-old was picked up by CPS and is now in his father, Zach Snow’s custody.

“This case is one of the most challenging types of cases for a community and for our investigators, said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor. “I want to thank the hard work the IMPD Missing Persons Unit detectives put into this investigation. When they learned there was a chance Oaklee Snow may have been in Indianapolis, detectives put in a tremendous amount of effort into locating her. I want to also thank all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted in this investigation, both in Indiana and across the country.”

Indiana authorities say Oaklee’s body was ultimately located in a dresser drawer of an abandoned structure in Morgan County, Indiana.

Now, Waters has been charged with multiple charges including Murder and Marshall has been charged with multiple charges including two counts of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death and Assisting a Criminal.

Madison Marshall. Image courtesy Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

“As parents we have a duty to protect our children. Not only did these two individuals fail to live up to that responsibility, but the allegations in the probable cause affidavit indicate that Oaklee suffered a horrific death and an abandonment that diminished the dignity that any child deserves,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated. “I want to thank the multiple law enforcement agencies and our prosecutors who worked tirelessly to locate this child and seek justice on her behalf.”