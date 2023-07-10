OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (KFOR) — Two of the men involved with the conflict at the State School Board meeting on June 22 are charged with obstructing passage at a state building.

Edwards Moore is also facing two counts of assault and battery for allegedly assaulting a teacher at the meeting. Leonard Scott, a retired veteran, is charged with willfully disrupting state business.

The charges date back to the state school board meeting when Scott and Moore were seen handing out numbers to people waiting in line. The report says despite not being a state employee, Scott started the number system because he thought it would create order for those going inside the meeting.

“The veteran was trying to line the ladies and gentlemen up to come in not to make a disturbance,” said a woman in attendance on June 22.

Things then got out of hand.

“And he grabbed her arm and blocked her and swung her and it was very violent and disturbing,” said Ashley Daly, a witness.

Documents say Moore allegedly grabbed and pushed a teacher from Tulsa at the meeting after telling her she wouldn’t be allowed in, since she didn’t have a number. The report says those numbers were not actually required.

News 4 spoke with Sean Cummings who was also possibly facing charges. He said he was one of the people Scott and Moore blocked from entering.

“It’s an open meeting, I have a right to be here, you’re violating my first amendment right,” said Sean Cummings, who is possibly facing charges.

Documents show Cummings got angry with Scott and a security officer intervened when Cummings refused to back down.

“I was no doubt loud and I am within my rights, if you were violating my rights to say something,” said Cummings.

As of now, no charges have been filed against Cummings.

News 4 spoke with Leonard Scott on Friday who said he takes full responsibility for what happened and was trying to prevent chaos.





