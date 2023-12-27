OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Recently filed court documents reveal new details about a shooting back in August that left one woman dead at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Oklahoma City Police were called to an apartment complex on SW 25th St. and S Broadway in August, and found 30-year-old Maria Bunner on the ground with a fatal gunshot wound.

According to court documents, Amber Killer laid in wait with a rifle in order to shoot and kill Bunner, after Bunner had allegedly attacked one of Killer’s relatives.

Investigators say Killer’s boyfriend, Jason Faw, gave Killer a rifle and helped her hide in wait for Bunner. Killer then allegedly fired through a small opening in the building, hitting Bunner when she walked outside.

Killer and Faw were arrested on December 13. Both are facing first degree murder charges.