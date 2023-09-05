THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – Two children were hit by a car Monday evening and one still remains in the hospital.

According to officials, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Monday near North Pennsylvania and West Hefner Road. The driver of an SUV ran a red light and struck two kids on a bicycle.

Oklahoma City Police say the driver stayed at the scene, but the passenger of the car, who is also the driver’s wife, drove off. A friend of the driver eventually returned the vehicle to the scene.

According to authorities, the driver was arrested and the child still remains at the hospital. Their condition is unknown.