Two children injured in rollover accident in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating an accident that sent two children to the hospital on Sunday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a rollover crash near N.W. 59th and McKinley.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that street racing may have played a role in the accident.

In all, officers believe five vehicles were involved in the accident. However, investigators say two vehicles fled the scene before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

Authorities say two children were injured in the crash and were rushed to OU Children’s Hospital for treatment. There was no information released about their injuries or their conditions.

