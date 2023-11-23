CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla (KFOR) — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office arrested two detention officers on Wednesday with charges related to contraband.

21-year-old William Haddox is accused of bringing nicotine pouches suspected to be laced with a controlled substance. 23-year-old Landon Russell is accused of giving cell phone access to inmates.

“Our commitment to preventing contraband from inside the jail remains resolute and we will persist in these efforts,” said Chris Amason, the Cleveland County Sheriff.

Landon Russell, Courtesy: Cleveland Co. Sheriff’s Office William Haddox, Courtesy: Cleveland Co. Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office said the arrest came after an employee was exposed to a substance that may have been an opioid last Saturday.

In a statement, Sheriff Amason said, ”Following such a situation, we are not inclined to passively await developments. Our investigation started Saturday night and by early in the week, we had most of our information organized.”

Cleveland County Detective, Rick Adkins, believes Haddox and Russell were “not engaged in the same activities.” However, Adkins said they both violated policies as officers.

“I have complete confidence in my investigators and I am assured that this matter will be fully resolved,” said Amason.

The investigation is ongoing.