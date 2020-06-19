Two coaches test positive for COVID-19 at Edmond basketball facility

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A basketball gym in Edmond announced it will be closing its doors after two coaches tested positive for COVID-19 just this week.

“Shutting down for two weeks was the right thing to do,” said Craig Wigington, Solid Rock Basketball part owner.

Just a month after reopening, players at this basketball gym are back on the bench.

“We found out early in the week that we had a coach that had tested positive,” Wigington said.

Wigington sent an email to parents and guardians this week, informing them of a coach testing positive.

The first coach received a positive result on Tuesday. Then a second coach also tested positive the next day.

The gym chose to close its doors at noon Thursday, with plans to stay that way for the next two weeks.

“I think we knew that this was a possibility. We’ve always talked about, ‘OK, well what are we going to do?’ It always revolves around the health and safety of our athletes and what’s best for the health and safety of our staff,” Wigington said.

KFOR spoke with parents about the decision. While none wanted to go on camera, the overall response was understanding of the gym’s closure.

Solid Rock reopened back in May and has been introducing more game play in phases– all while putting rules in place to protect players and staff.

Sanitizer is placed throughout the gym, as well as signs for using specific entrances.

“I’m sure in the course of the time that we’ve been open that there’s lots of people that have come through here that were either asymptomatic and probably carriers,” Wigington said. “I think having things in place and making sure you stick to those and your staff follow through on those all the time, that’s the most important thing we can do.”

The two coaches that tested positive were asymptomatic. As of right now, the gym plans to reopen on July 3rd.