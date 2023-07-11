OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders say the bodies of two children were recovered Monday evening, following an hours long water rescue and recovery mission at Lake Overholser.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 flew over Laker Overholser Monday afternoon after reports came in of a possible drowning.

Once they arrived on scene, emergency crews were able to locate two teen boys clinging to a concrete barrier.

Water rescue teams immediately began searching for the other two boys, ages 10 and 11.

First responders say the boys were celebrating a birthday while fishing at the lake when one the two younger boys decided to go swimming.

After getting in the water, one boy lost a shoe and tried to get it back; soon all four boys were pulled into the water.

Officials said while the two older boys made it to higher ground, the two younger boys were seemingly swept away with the fast-moving current.

Officials confirmed one boy’s body was found just before 9 p.m. The other was found around 1 a.m.

“This is just a tragic situation [and] we hate it for the parents. These four boys were just down here trying to have a good time [and] unfortunately they were just treading on dangerous grounds,” said Oklahoma City Fire Department Captain Scott Douglas.

Douglas said people often underestimate the current and the boys weren’t very far in before they were pulled under.

“With these heavy rainfalls, swift water can take you down stream [and] under water in just a matter of seconds.”

While water at the dam site was turned off to assist with recovery, Captain Douglas said it will need to be restored to full capacity by mid-morning Tuesday.