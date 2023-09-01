OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people have died following a wrong way crash in Oklahoma City Thursday night.

According to officials, the accident happened in the eastbound lanes on I-40 near Pennsylvania Avenue around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the likely cause of this accident was a driver continuously using the left lane instead of just passing slower vehicles.

The accident closed the westbound I-44 off-ramp overnight but the ramp reopened around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

No more information is available at this time.