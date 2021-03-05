Two people found dead at Moore home, police investigating

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore Police Department detectives are investigating after two dead bodies were discovered at a local residence.

Police Department officials confirmed to KFOR that officers were performing a welfare check in the 600 block of Southeast 38th Friday afternoon, when they found two bodies.

Officers found a body lying in the residence’s backyard. They entered the residence and found a second body.

Detectives are just now beginning to investigate the two deaths. No further details were provided.

This is a developing situation. Stay with KFOR as more information is gathered.