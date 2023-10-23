OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The two people taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex on Friday have died, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Fire crews were called to the Penn Station Apartments around 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

Residents recall hearing a loud bang before seeing smoke rise from one of the buildings in the complex.

“I would have never thought in a matter of seconds that these apartments just went up like that,” said Lee White, a resident.

The explosive three-alarm fire displaced 16 families from their homes and sent two people to the hospital.

“As we arrived on scene we did get information that there were two people trapped in a second story apartment,” said District Chief Scott Douglas with the OKCFD. “We pulled them down the ladder from a second story window, it was an adult male and one adult female.”

The two victims were treated for smoke inhalation before being transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Now, the Oklahoma City Police Department confirms those two victims have died.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.