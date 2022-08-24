A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following an accident on US-287.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, a moving truck crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a freightliner around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office, both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the freightliner was flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock Center with head trauma and internal trunk injuries. The moving truck driver as well as a passenger were pronounced deceased on arrival.