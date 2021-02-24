Two detention officers arrested on conspiracy to smuggle contraband into jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say two detention officers were arrested following an investigation to smuggle contraband into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Investigators say Akhigbe Smith and Keoni Damas were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

Both Smith and Damas were immediately fired.

Authorities say they continue to analyze evidence in the case, but are not releasing additional details at this time.

