OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Two women are shaken up after their vehicles were both allegedly shot at in Northwest Oklahoma City Monday night. The alleged shootings happened just a few miles apart and within minutes of each other — the rear windshield of one of the vehicles completely shattering.

Abbi Jerry told KFOR she doesn’t think it was personal, but just a random shooting, and is thankful she was able to keep control of the wheel as her vehicle was shot at.

“I thought they were going to keep shooting until I either died or I crashed,” she said.

Jerry has been re-living the nightmare in her mind since it happened in Northwest OKC Monday night.

Photo courtesy Abbi Jerry, that’s her 2022 Kia Carnival SX Prestige minivan with a shattered rear windshield



She was heading home from her nursing job in Midtown in her minivan heading home to Cashion. As she was going northbound on Lake Heffner Parkway near the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, she heard something hit her rear hatch door.

“So, I kind of was looking around to make sure I was not behind any semis or lawn truck that would be flicking rocks,” Jerry said.

Moments later, a louder hit. This time to a rear window. The mother of five called her husband in a panic.

“And then when the third one happened, I just started screaming and I was telling my husband, ‘it is a gun. it is a gun,'” she explained. “And at that point he told me, ‘get off the phone, call 911.'”

Jerry said the third hit shattered her back windshield.

Her call to emergency responders was at about 8:16 p.m. She said she did not stop her vehicles until officers were able to intercept her at a nearby gas station.

Little did she know a couple of minutes later, just a few miles away on the Kilpatrick Turnpike, another woman would report to Oklahoma City Police a similar thing happening to her.

The second woman wishes to remain anonymous, but sent KFOR pictures of possible pellet gun holes in her SUV’s hatch door and window.

As OKCPD search for a possible suspect, Jerry is counting her blessings, knowing matters could’ve ended much worse.

“I’m a mom of five and I didn’t think I was going to see my kids again and my husband,” she shared emotionally. “I definitely thought I had seconds left to live.”

She hopes her story will encourage people to stay aware on the roadways.

On Thursday, an Oklahoma City Police Department spokesperson told KFOR they’re investigating two separate vandalism incidents that happened relatively close to each other that could possibly be connected. They said they’ll learn more as the investigation moves forward.