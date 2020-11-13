Two El Reno schools moving to distance learning after COVID-19 cases rise

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Students in one metro school district are moving back to virtual learning for a week following an increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, El Reno Public Schools announced that El Reno High School and Etta Dale Jr High will be transitioning to distance learning on Friday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 20.

Officials say the move is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and faculty member exposures.

Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30 following Thanksgiving break.

The change does not affect students at the El Reno Learning Center, Canadian Valley Technology Center and Redlands Community College.

