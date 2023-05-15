OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man and a child are safe after a terrifying crash along I-44 on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a semi-truck along I-44 near Pennsylvania Ave.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the cab of a semi-truck hanging off the side of the bridge.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the semi-truck driver said another vehicle cut him off, which caused him to swerve.

Fortunately, he and a child in the cab were able to escape without injury.

Traffic was closed for several hours. Now, crews will assess the bridge to determine if it suffered any significant damage.