OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The lives of two Oklahoma firefighters will be honored by the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association.

The association will honor the state’s fallen fire heroes at the 23rd Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at the Oklahoma Living and Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial, located at 2716 N.E. 50th St. in Oklahoma City.

This year’s service will honor the lives of April Partridge, from Edgewater Park, and Jason Smith, from Balko.

In March, the Edgewater Park Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fire near NE Kings Rd. in Comanche County.

As fire crews attempted to put out the blaze, authorities say 55-year-old April Partridge, a firefighter with Edgewater Park, got separated from her vehicle.

As a result, she died.

In April, Jason Smith was fighting a wildfire in Beaver County when the truck he was in tipped off a six-foot embankment.

He died from his injuries.

They will both be honored and their names will be placed on the prestigious Wall of Valor.