OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two students in the Auto Service program at Francis Tuttle Technology Center will start the year with brand-new tools.

Isaac Sirisombath, a Putnam City North student, and Michael Van Zandt, a Deer Creek graduate, who both go to Francis Tuttle Technology Center, were awarded the BAT-Man (Be A Technician) Scholarship.

Officials say the students were given the options to choose either $500 toward their automotive tech education or $1,000 worth of tools. Both students chose the tool sets.

NHRA Pro-Stock Racer Steve Johnson, students Isaac Sirisombath and Michael Van Zandt, and Instructor Steve Boyd pose with the students’ reward for winning the national Steve Johnson Racing Scholarship. Image courtesy Francis Tuttle Technology Center.

According to Francis Tuttle Tech, the scholarship is to help them with their career education. They were presented the scholarship by Steve Johnson, NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle racer.

“Money doesn’t typically grow on trees, but I feel like with what we have to offer here, it kind of does,” Johnson said. “And if the money’s on the tree, you’ve got to go take it.”

Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Education Foundation teamed up with Steve Johnson Racing to provide the scholarship.