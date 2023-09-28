EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Memory care residents at StoneCreek of Edmond Senior Living received an exciting visit from some furry friends.

According to StoneCreek, two therapy dogs from Companion Healthcare stopped by the community to spread some joy amongst the residents.

StoneCreek of Edmond Senior Living with therapy dogs. Image courtesy StoneCreek of Edmond Senior Living.

“Martha Pearl and Margo, the charming therapy pups, instantly became the talk of the town during their visit. Their adorable antics, wagging tails, and heartwarming snuggles filled the community’s memory care area, The Cottage, with happiness, leaving an unforgettable mark on all fortunate to cross paths with them.” said StoneCreek Senior Living.

Research shows that pet therapy has a positive impact on senior living communities and improves their emotional well-being, officials say. The residents at StoneCreek Of Edmond are ready for Martha Pearl and Margo to return, “with their enthusiasm reaching a howl-tastic level of anticipation”.

