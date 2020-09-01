Two homes struck by lightning in same Oklahoma City neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As severe thunderstorms moved through the metro, two Oklahoma City homes were struck by lightning just blocks from each other.

Around midnight on Tuesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a neighborhood near N.W. 150th and May Ave. for possible lightning strikes.

One of the homes has minimal damage and officials say the homeowner was able to get out safely.

The other homeowner tells KFOR that he was working on his computer when he heard a loud clap of thunder and started to smell smoke. He went to investigate and found smoke in the attic of the home.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, but the homeowner says the damage is pretty bad.

