OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash Friday morning.

According to police, the chase began on I-40 when a truck was stolen from a gas station near NW 39th and Meridian.

After police began pursuing the two suspects, the chase ended when they crashed near E Wilshire and Midwest Blvd. around 2 a.m.

Officials say both suspects were transported to a nearby hospital to be checked out then will be taken into custody