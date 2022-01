OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people are in custody after a chase early Tuesday morning.

Around midnight, Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over a vehicle near S.W. 42nd and Stiles.

However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

The chase came to an end when the suspects’ tires hit stop sticks near S.W. 39th and Portland Ave.

Officials say two people were taken into custody, and another person was able to escape capture.