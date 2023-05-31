OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were taken into custody after a short chase on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, a trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol attempted to stop a stolen vehicle.

However, the driver refused to pull over and led law enforcement on a short chase.

Officials say a trooper used a tactical maneuver to bring that chase to an end near S.W. 89th and Western.

Both suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Their conditions have not been released.