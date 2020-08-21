Two in custody after stabbing at Oklahoma City bar

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bouncer from an Oklahoma City bar is recovering after being stabbed early Friday morning.

Shortly after midnight, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported stabbing at the Sundown Saloon, located near I-40 and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators say a large fight broke out at the bar, so the bouncer kicked everyone out. Afterward, he got into an argument with two men.

During the argument, police say one man stabbed the bouncer in the stomach.

Those two suspects fled the scene, but officers caught up to them at a nearby gas station. They have been taken into custody.

The bouncer is expected to make a full recovery.

