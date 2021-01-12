Two in hospital after Grady County house explosion

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people are in the hospital after a house explosion west of Rush Springs.

The Grady County Fire Department says a man and woman were working on a propane system Saturday evening when the gas began to build up. They’re still looking into exactly what ignited propane.

“There had to be a spark of some type to ignite the propane, I just don’t know what that is,” District Chief Buddy Myers with the Grady County Fire Department said. “After the explosion, the north end of this structure did have flames coming out of it, upon our arrival, it spread into the south end of the structure.”

The victims suffered serious burns but are expected to recover. They’ve been identified as Todd and Penny Fassett. They were first taken to a Lawton hospital, but were later flown to Oklahoma City. The victims suffered serious burns burns, but are expected to recover.

“The force of the explosion blew the male out of the garage door, and the female was still inside the building after the explosion,” Myers said. “The husband and wife that live here, they managed to self rescue, they were outside upon first units arriving.”

The house is a total loss.

Myers also has some propane safety tips.

“There are propane detectors out there, that will just detect if something goes wrong, if a pilot goes out, if you happen to leave it burning on somewhere, propane begins to accumulate in the house, the propane detector will sound an alarm​,” he said. “Propane is actually heavier than air, so it’ll sink to the bottom, if you live in a structure with a basement, and you’ve got water heaters, heaters, those kinds of things in the basement, it’d certainly behoove you to have a propane detector in the areas​.”