Two people are injured after a shooting in S.W. OKC.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were injured after shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded to the area near S.W. 14th and Penn on Sunday around 11:45 p.m.

Officials tell KFOR four people met at a convenience store for some sort of transaction.

Two of them were in one car and at one point were hit by gunfire. They were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions at this time.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation.