OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were rushed to a hospital following a crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident near N.W. 10th and Council Rd.

Investigators say a van turned into a motorcycle, causing it to crash.

Two people on the motorcycle were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital.

So far, there is no update on their conditions.