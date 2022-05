OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were rushed to a hospital after a crash involving a semi-truck.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to an accident involving a semi-truck near N.W. 10th and the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

When fire crews arrived, they realized the truck left the road, crashed through a fence, and the trailer portion had rolled.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At this point, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.