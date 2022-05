BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting at a local apartment complex.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near N.W. 36th and Rockwell Ave.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found two people shot.

So far, their conditions and the extent of their injuries have not been released.

Authorities say they are still searching for a suspect.