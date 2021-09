OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say they are searching for suspects involved in a stabbing that occurred at the Oklahoma State Fair.

On Friday night, emergency crews were called to State Fair Park following a reported stabbing.

Authorities say four men got into a fight, and two people were stabbed.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

At this point, police have not released a description of the alleged suspect.