OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A severe thunderstorm pounded the city’s southwest side Tuesday and it proved too much for one warehouse roof.

Officials say two people were injured when a roof collapsed at a business on Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the scene in the 7500 block of S.W. 29th St.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they immediately began searching for people trapped inside the structure.

“We wanted to make sure everyone got out safely,” said Douglas.

At this point, officials say at least two people were injured in the collapse.

Thankfully, fire crews say they suffered minor injuries.

“We did speak to one gentleman, and he said he just went to go get a cup of coffee and noticed a large amount of water flowing in through the roof,” said Scott Douglas with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Douglas told KFOR that man did not get hit by debris but did hear an enormous crash and saw the roof collapsing.

Authorities say everyone was safely evacuated from the building.

Firefighters also dealt with a gas leak and a water leak at the facility due to the roof collapse.