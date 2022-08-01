OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for the suspect(s) in a road rage incident on the city’s southwest side Monday evening that left two people injured.

Officers were called to the scene near SW 22nd and Blackwelder around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

There, they found two victims, one of which had life-threatening injuries. There conditions are unknown.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene and there is no description available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.