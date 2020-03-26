Two injured, including child, in northwest Oklahoma City shooting

Breaking News
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say two people, including a child, were injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon, officers were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 50th and Tulsa.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a child that was injured. Authorities say the other victim was found in a nearby vehicle.

At this point, there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made and police say they are still working to develop a description of the suspect.

