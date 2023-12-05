OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities at the Oklahoma County Detention Center say one detainee is back in custody and another remains at large after both inmates were unintentionally released in two separate “unfortunate and highly regrettable incidents.”

According to the jail, 27-year-old Devonne Sias was released around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4.

Devonne Sias. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

“Sias was actively involved in deception by impersonating the person who was supposed to be released,” said Mark Opgrande with the Oklahoma County Detention Center. “Regrettably, the releasing clerk failed to perform proper procedures to confirm the individual’s identity.”

Just days before, 41-year-old Joshua Hardeman was released shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 1, “due to a clerical error.”

Joshua Hardeman. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

“In this case, charges against Hardeman were dismissed,” said Opgrande. “However, Hardeman had an outstanding warrant which would have kept him in custody.”

Hardeman was found Monday afternoon and taken back into custody. Sias has not been located.

“We deeply regret the distress and inconvenience caused by these incidents. Our top priority is to rectify the mistakes, ensure the safe return of the mistakenly released individuals to our custody, and take concrete steps to prevent such errors in the future,” said Brandi Garner, CEO of the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

The Oklahoma County Detention Center says it’s conducting a “comprehensive internal investigation to understand the root cause of the incidents,” and “taking immediate corrective actions to prevent a recurrence of these incidents.”

They also emphasize these incidents were not a result of new protocols recently put in place, but rather, a series of staff errors.

Jail authorities say more training and oversight will be implemented for all involved in the release process.