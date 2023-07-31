OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two juveniles were hospitalized after a shooting in a Northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood early Monday morning.

“This is something that we probably never expected honestly,” said Breanna Franklin, who lives nearby. “Our landlord said this was a good neighborhood, nothing happens around here. So, this is different.”

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Azalea Avenue, near Wilshire and Council.

OKCPD confirmed to KFOR that two juveniles were shot. Someone then called 911 and tried to drive the victims to the hospital.

“The driver loaded the victims up from this location and was attempting to take them to the hospital and actually ended up with a flat tire,” OKCPD Captain Benjamin Weir explained “They were calling [911] as they were on the way and that’s where our officers located them and started first aid.”

Captain Weir said the juveniles are expected to recover.

“I’m not used to people younger than me basically doing crime like this around this area,” said Franklin.

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.

“It’s very complex,” said Captain Weir. “It’s going to take a little while for us to get to the bottom of it.”

So far, no arrests have been made, according to police.