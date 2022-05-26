BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two juveniles were taken into custody following a police chase in Bethany.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers with the Bethany Police Department attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle near N.W. 23rd and Rockwell.

The driver took off and led police on a chase that ended near Reno and Ann Arbor.

At that point, investigators say two juveniles jumped out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene. However, they didn’t make it far before Oklahoma City K9 officers found them.

They were taken into custody without incident.