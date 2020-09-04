Two killed, 1 injured in Mayes County crash

CHOUTEAU, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people are dead and another is in a Tulsa hospital following a crash in Mayes County.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, emergency crews were called to a crash on the Cherokee Turnpike, just east of Chouteau.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Melissa Evans was driving a 2008 Mazda 3 eastbound on Hwy 412 when it suddenly crossed the center median and hit a 2002 Chevy Silverado, driven by 81-year-old George Blaylock.

Officials say both drivers were pinned for approximately two-and-a-half hours before being freed by the Chouteau Fire Department.

The report states that a passenger in the truck was partially ejected through the passenger side door.

Sadly, Evans and Blaylock were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the truck was rushed to a Tulsa hospital in guarded condition.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

