CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two people are dead after crashing into the Washita River in Caddo County.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to the Washita River near OK-9 following a crash.

Investigators say 45-year-old Benjamin Horse was driving a 2012 Chevy Traverse southbound on OK-9 when the vehicle hit a guardrail.

At that point, it became airborne, impacted the river bed and then landed on its top in the Washita River.

Authorities say Horse was thrown an unknown distance from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple injuries.

Officials also found the body of 38-year-old Robin Gomez inside the vehicle. They say she was still buckled into the passenger’s seat.

Currently, the cause of the crash is under investigation.