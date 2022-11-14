According to researchers, deer strikes spiked in late October and early November in nearly all the states studied. (Getty Images)

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two people have died following a crash in Pittsburg County.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 12, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash on the Indian Nation Turnpike, near McAlester in Pittsburg County.

Investigators say a 2014 Jeep Patriot, driven by 33-year-old Christopher Pierson, was heading northbound on the Indian Nation Turnpike when he hit a deer.

The impact sent the Jeep off the road where it hit a tree, and rolled into a creek.

The Jeep’s passenger, 28-year-old Darci Pierson, was thrown from the vehicle.

Sadly, both were pronounced dead at the scene.