Two killed, four injured during three-car crash in Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR)— Two people were killed in a three-car crash Thursday afternoon on State Highway 37, one-half mile west of Country Club Road.
Just before 4:00 p.m., three cars collided.
19-year-old Clayton Jones and 36-year-old Mariscka McCorkle were pronounced dead at the scene.
Four other people, including two juveniles, were hospitalized with injuries.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. OHP was assisted by Newcastle Police Department, Newcastle Fire Department, Lighthorse Police Department, McClain/Grady EMS and Tuttle EMS.