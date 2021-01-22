Two killed in Beaver County crash

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two drivers have died after a head-on collision in Beaver County.

Around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along U.S. 270, near Beaver.

Investigators say 70-year-old Roger Nash was driving a 2011 pickup truck northbound on the highway when he crossed the centerline, hitting a 2012 Ford Ecoline head-on.

Both drivers were pinned in their vehicles and had to be pulled from the wreckage by the Beaver Fire Department.

Sadly, Nash and the other 61-year-old driver were later pronounced dead from their injuries.

